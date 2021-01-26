Things are looking up for Lori Harvey in 2021 so far! Not only is her steamy relationship with hunky Michael B. Jordan making Us jealous, but the model also has a new exclusive collection of cozy fashion staples with Naked Wardrobe that we’re really obsessed with.

“I literally live in sweats,” Harvey, 24, exclusively tells Stylish of her new collab, Lori Harvey x Naked Wardrobe, which dropped Tuesday, January 26. “It was very authentic for me while we were designing the sweatpants for this collection. They’re so cozy and can be dressed up or down effortlessly.”

Available in neutral palettes, the collection of versatile crop tops and bottoms is super comfy for a WFH situation amid the pandemic — and it also compliments all shapes and sizes perfectly.

And Harvey — who has been an advocate for body positivity and inclusivity — made sure of that when she was creating the line.

“This is the first time that Naked Wardrobe is going from a XXS-3XL, and I’m so excited that they’re doing it with my collection,” she explains. “It was really important for me to be as inclusive as possible and make sure everybody could feel sexy and beautiful in these pieces.”

The brand’s founders Shideh Kaviani, Shirin Kaviani and Shida Kaviani, for their part, couldn’t be happier about working with Harvey and bringing her vision to life.

“We are thrilled to partner with Lori on LH x Naked Wardrobe,” they told Stylish. “Lori has been a longtime friend and champion of Naked Wardrobe, and she came to us with a very clear vision of what she wanted to achieve with this collaboration. This collection was designed for every woman, with versatility in mind. The beauty of the collection is that every piece can be worn dressed up or down, with our ‘new normal’ top of mind. This partnership and collection truly embodies what Naked Wardrobe is all about – making women feel sexy and confident.”

But if you thought this was it for Harvey, think again! The stunner has much more in store for her in 2021.

While she’s slowly getting back into a fitness routine with cardio and Pilates after “[gaining] some extra quarantine weight,” she says, Harvey has also “been working on my skincare line for a while now, perfecting it [and] making sure every little detail is right, and it’s finally almost ready!”

She adds: “I’m super excited for that!”

And so are we!

Lori x Naked Wardrobe is available on Nordstrom.com and in Nordstrom stores nationwide.