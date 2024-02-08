Lori Harvey is proof that rompers are still in.

Harvey, 27, looked Parisian chic in a tweed Chanel romper at the luxury label’s 5th avenue opening party on Wednesday, February 7, in New York City. Harvey’s piece featured a scoop neckline and white buttons. She paired it with a matching jacket that she wore on her shoulders and sheer tights. Harvey accessorized with a mini white purse, silver jewelry and a tweed hat that concealed her updo.

For glam, she donned a dewy base, rosy cheeks, winged eyeliner and lined lips.

Harvey gave fans a glimpse inside the night via her Instagram Story. In a series of snaps, she shared displays of Chanel jewelry along with her meal of caviar. Harvey also showed off her outfit in a mirror selfie.

The model isn’t only making headlines for her fabulous looks. In January, she was named as one of Sports Illustrated Swim’s rookies.

“Just months after launching her own swimsuit and resort wear brand, @yevrahswim, with Revolve, @loriharvey found herself on location with the SI Swimsuit team in Mexico, where she had the incredible opportunity to model some pieces from her own line for the 2024 issue,” the publication wrote alongside a number of photos of Harvey rocking bikinis from her line, Yevrah Swim.

For the photoshoot, she stunned in a metallic purple halter top and string bottoms while posing on a boat. She gazed into the camera while donning wet hair and flaunting her abs. Harvey later opened up about the experience in SI Swim’s issue, published on January 30.

“It was definitely a dream come true,” she gushed, adding, it was a “surreal” and “magical” experience. “I just immediately got so excited and was smiling from ear to ear.”

“It was literally a moment that I manifested,” she explained. “The entire shoot was just perfection from top to bottom.”