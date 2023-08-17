Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No one is doing late summer quite like Lori Harvey. The model just launched her own swimwear line and enjoyed a trip to Mexico with boyfriend Damson Idris to celebrate. On Tuesday, August 15, she posted a gallery of photos on Instagram from her getaway, in which she was “Living La Vida Loca” — as she wrote in her caption!

In the gallery was a mirror selfie Harvey took while wearing a white crochet tank dress with a mini, fitted silhouette. So beautifully beachy! This look called to Us, and we know so many shoppers will feel the same. That’s why we found a similar piece for you on Amazon!

Get the Cupshe Crochet Bodycon Cover-Up Dress for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Cupshe dress is affordable, stylish and even available in both white and off-white. We love that it can also be worn on its own, just like Harvey’s, as opposed to being too see-through like most crochet dresses. We love a crochet cover-up, but a dress like this will add more versatility to your wardrobe. It’s perfect for beachside dinners and nights out!

This is the number one piece you need to finish out summer 2023 — and the best piece to have at the ready come summer 2024 too. It’s a must-pack for any mid-winter tropical getaways as well! Want to see other similar picks we also found? Scroll down for more options!

