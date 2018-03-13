Short hair, don’t care! Lucy Hale and Jenna Dewan Tatum have been rocking adorable lobs and bobs for a while now, and we can always count on them for styling inspiration. Sporting tresses that fall just above their shoulders, both ladies have cuts in the same family — but that’s where the similarities end. Over the weekend, Hale and Dewan Tatum forewent the standard beachy bob wave in favor of modern, straight strands that they each managed to style in a very different way.

We are used to seeing Hale with a slight bend in her cute crop, but for an appearance at SXSW on Sunday, March 11, she instead opted for a short hair version of a bombshell blowout.

Hairstylist David Stanwell created a bit of lift at the root and major volume at the ends that gave the Life Sentence actress’ classic blowout a more lived-in feel. Paired with a center part, bold brows and a sexy red lip, the slightly undone look is perfect for date night.

Dewan Tatum, meanwhile, brought all the glam with her shiny, pin-straight locks. While filming the second season of World of Dance, Mrs. Channing Tatum — who always has fun with her hair and makeup — opted for an ultra-smooth blowout that will have us reaching for our flatiron.

Hairstylist Kristen Ess called the look “blunt,” and that is about the only way to describe the super symmetrical, center-parted cut. With not a hair out of place, makeup artist Allan Avendano added some drama with radiant skin, a glittering gold eye and glossy pink lip.

So whether your going for Hale’s sultry bedhead or Dewan’s sleek strands, the Hollywood darlings prove bobs have more fun!

