Lucy Hale Has Us Swapping Out Our Blue Jeans for Brown

Lucy Hale proved that brown can most definitely be a summer color as she stepped out for lunch at Soho House in Malibu.

The Pretty Little Liars actress was photographed on Sunday, July 30, wearing high-rise, flared jeans in a tawny brown with white stitching. She paired her pants with a cropped white tank top, white sneakers and a crossbody bag, her hair pulled back with a claw clip.

Want to swap out your blue jeans for brown now? Us too — hence why we found this Belle Poque pair on Amazon!

Was $40 On Sale: $30 You Save 25% See it!

Get the Belle Poque Bell Bottom Jeans in Brown Denim (originally $40) for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 31, 2023, but are subject to change.

These flared, stretchy jeans come in a great shade for channeling Hale — plus black, pink and two shades of blue. They’re available in sizes S-2XL and are made of a comfy cotton blend. They have real pockets at the sides and in back, plus belt loops and a classic zip fly with button closure.

It will be easy to recreate Hale’s look with any white tank and tennis shoes, but you could also go full retro with a bell-sleeve or mod print top. A simple tee always works too — maybe with heeled booties or espadrille wedges. We love how these pants are just as easy to wear as jeans but will attract so many more compliments!

