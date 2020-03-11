Lucy Hale loves her tattoos! The 30-year-old actress has racked up 13 designs over the past 11 years — and there’s one that was more painful to get than the rest.

Celebrities That Covered Up Tattoos Linked to Their Exes: Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, Angelina Jolie and More

In a 10-minute YouTube video with Wired Magazine, the Pretty Little Liars alum answered some of the Internet’s most-searched questions about her, one of which was, “What does Lucy Hale’s tattoo say?”

Obviously, the answer was more thorough than that Internet user thought, since she has an impressive lineup of designs.

To answer the question, the Memphis native briefly walked viewers through her different tattoos, including (but not limited to) a little sun tattoo on her upper back, a Bible verse on the right side of her rib cage and an evil eye on the back of her right ankle.

All of the Most Artistic Graphic Celebrity Tattoos

But the one that hurt the most was an itty-bitty “A” tattoo that she got on her finger alongside her Pretty Little Liars costars Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson, Janel Parrish, Sasha Pieterse and Troian Bellisario.

“All the girls went and got our character initial on our “shh” finger,” Hale explained in the video. “It actually hurt the most ‘cause it’s right on the bone.”

The cast went and got the tattoos together at Shamrock Social Club in West Hollywood after filming the show’s final episode in 2016.

Hale got her first tattoo way back in 2009 from go-to celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo. The L.A.-based artist inked a delicate bow on the back of her neck.

Stars Are Expressing Themselves With Face Tattoos — Including Chris Brown, Amber Rose, Presley Gerber and More!

And her most recent tattoo was completed by the same artist, adding a new design to her upper right arm. Dr. Woo shared a black-and-white Instagram pic of the fresh ink on April 27, 2019 and captioned it, “♊️ @lucyhale ♊️ Gemini 4 evaaa #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle.”

She got the ink just over a month before her 30th birthday. How’s that for a super cool early birthday gift?

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)



