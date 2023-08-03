Mac Miller’s legacy continues to live on thanks to a new project with Vans.

The late rapper’s estate and the shoe label have collaborated on a reimagined version of Vans’ popular Authentic sneaker in honor of the fifth anniversary of Miller’s album Swimming. (Swimming, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart and earned him a posthumous Grammy nomination for Best Album — was the final album Miller released in his lifetime.

The shoe, which features black canvas uppers, is adorned with a yin-yang symbol at the toe box — a nod to the imagery Miller used to promote the album, which was released in August 2018 — one month before his death. The phrase “Swimming by Mac Miller” outlines the motif and “Mac Miller 1992 Til [infinity],” is seen above the sole of the kick.

The footwear retails for $100 with all proceeds benefiting The Mac Miller Fund, which “supports young musicians with resources to help realize their full potential through exploration, expression and community.”

The drop is especially significant as Miller wore Vans throughout his career. For an appearance on the Late Late Show With Stephen Colbert in August 2018, Miller sported the Old Skool in black.

Miller was found dead in his Studio City, California, home at the age of 26 on September 7, 2018, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. He died of an accidental drug overdose involving fentanyl. (Men named Cameron James Pettit, Ryan Michael Reavis and Stephen Walter were charged with selling Miller the drug in September 2019. Walter was sentenced to 17.5 years and Reavis and Pettit were sentenced to 10 years, per NPR.)

“Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” Miller’s family said in a statement following his passing. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers.”

After Swimming, Miller’s estate released his posthumous album, Circles. His discography also includes The Divine Feminine (2016), GO:OD AM (2015), Faces (2014), Watching Movies with the Sound Off (2013) and Blue Slide Park (2011).

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).