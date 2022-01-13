Bromance alert! The world is understandably buzzing about Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s engagement, and between comprehending the fact that the duo drank each other’s blood to seal the deal and staring at the 35-year-old actress’ stunning ring, there’s a lot to catch up.

But one detail that isn’t getting the attention it deserves, is that the 31-year-old rapper just so happened to wear a black and white striped shirt for his proposal that is nearly identical to the one that best friend Travis Barker wore to pop the question to Kourtney Kardashian in October 2021.

Yes, that is correct. Kelly and Barker, 45, seemingly coordinated their outfits before asking the loves of their respective lives to marry them. Oh, and there’s more. Fox and Kardashian, 42, matched too. Both girls, who have become fast friends through their now fiancés, wore all-black dresses with an open back. Talk about seeing double!

While it’s unclear if the whole matchy-matchy moment was intentional or purely an extremely ironic coincidence, it’s safe to say that the internet is having a field day.

“First Kourtney, then Megan Fox, can anyone check if Pete Davidson has been seen shopping for a striped shirt?” a user joked, referencing the SNL comedian’s budding romance with Kim Kardashian. “Ladies, watch out for your man wearing a striped shirt,” a person tweeted, while someone else said, “I told y’all MGK was gonna copy Travis.”

The respective couples have spent a decent amount of time together over the past few months, from PDA-packed red carpet moments to concert outings. While Kelly and Barker’s friendship goes way back, Fox and Kardashian, who recently starred in a Skims campaign together, have become fast friends.

“Megan and Kourtney have grown closer as friends over the last two months. They act like best friends when they’re together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2021. “Kourtney has been spending more time with Megan than some of her sisters. It’s mainly because she and Travis are inseparable, and Travis and Machine Gun Kelly are very close, so usually they bring along their girlfriends to hang out with them.”

The source added: “As a group, they like to go on double dates, concerts, events together — it spices things up. Travis and MGK are happy Megan and Kourtney have gotten to bond and get along well with each other.”

Fox and Kelly were first linked in May 2020. Us Weekly confirmed the following month that the pair were dating. Kardashian and Barker on the other hand started heating up in late 2020. Us confirmed their relationship in January.