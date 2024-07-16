Madelaine Petsch said goodbye to her signature long locks and hello to a trendy bob.

Petsch, 29, took to Instagram on Monday, July 15, to show off her new ‘do. Her auburn hair, which previously cascaded past her chest, was cut a few inches below her shoulders. Petsch completed her fresh cut with wispy bangs and layers.

While showing off her lob, Petsch parted her hair down the middle and styled her tresses in a blowout. She paired her coiffure with a white tank top, silver earrings and a burgundy manicure.

For glam, the Strangers: Chapter 1 actress donned soft makeup including mascara, rosy cheeks and pink lips.

Elsewhere in the social media post, Petsch shared a clip of her covering her eyes while celebrity hairstylist Marc Mena snipped away at her locks. Petsch also cut her own strands in the video.

“Right there,” Mena instructed the Riverdale alum as she closed her eyes and cut her mane. “Here we go!” she exclaimed. “That’s so scary!”

“Oops chopped my hair off,” Petsch captioned the post, which earned praise from celebrity friends and fans.

“I’ve been considering a chop and this may have just sealed the deal,” Riverdale costar Camila Mendes wrote. “It’s perfect 🥹.”

Lili Reinhart, who also started on the CW series, added, “A new era.” Marisol Nichols praised Petsch’s new look, writing, “Looks soooo good! 🔥.”

While Petsch’s hair has remained long long through the years, she exclusively told Us Weekly in 2019 that she would happily change her mane for “the right role.”

“I’d shave my head for the right role,” she told Us, noting she would also be willing to go platinum blonde or brunette.

She also confirmed that her vibrant copper strands are her natural color. “I’m a hair virgin,” she quipped.