Speaking out. After an image of her exposed nipple got removed from Instagram, Madonna wasted no time speaking out against society’s double standards for censorship.

The 63-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday, November 25, to share the same sexy snaps that were previously taken down. This time, the lingerie-clad star covered the “portion of my nipple” that was exposed with a heart emoji.

“It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple,” she captioned the post. “As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourished the baby! Can’t a man’s nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere?”

The “Material Girl” singer went on to explain that her experience with censorship pre-dates Instagram — she’s been dealing with it for nearly 40 years.

“Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship ……. sexism …….. ageism and misogyny,” she wrote.

The pop star’s followers quickly came to her defense, dropping “FREE THE NIPPLE” throughout the comments section. “End to the patriarchy,” a user wrote, while another added, “Freedom of expression.” Someone else chimed in: “EXACTLY WE SHOULD BE ABLE TO SHOW OUR BODIES.”

Madonna’s sexy photos weren’t just part of a statement about censorship — Kate Beckinsale used them to pull a prank on her daughter Lily Sheen, whom she shares with ex Michael Sheen.

The 48-year-old actress texted a photo of the “Madame X” singer crawling under the bed, showing off her butt and legs, to her daughter.

“Do you think it’s too much that I posted this. The thing is my ass looks good,” she wrote to her 22-year-old daughter. Sheen responded: “I’m a little confused I must say. I do thinks it’s a little much, but it’s also very artsy.”

With a stamp of approval from her daughter, the Underworld star finally let her in on the joke. “Lol it’s Madonna. Like I’d ever. I can’t believe you can’t recognize your own mother’s anus from under the bed,” she joked.

Naturally, Beckinsale posted a screenshot of the exchange to Instagram and it didn’t take long for the conversation to rake up a decent amount of laughing emojis in the comments section.

Selma Blair even jumped in and wrote: “I could tell that wasn’t you. Also @lily_sheen is very open minded. Madonna, is very open as well, I see.”