There’s something new about Mandy Moore! The actress unveiled a major hair change.

The This Is Us alum, 39, took to Instagram on Monday, April 24, to reveal that she had her brunette locks chopped into layers and finished with wispy bangs. “I’ve been itching for a hair change for a loooooong time and lucky for me, my sweetest @streicherhair was in town and fit me in,” Moore captioned the social media carousel that showed off her new ‘do. “Love you, Ash,” she said of hairstylist Ashley Streicher — the brains behind the makeover.

The beauty guru gushed about her work, sharing photos via her own Instagram account. “I LIVE for moments like these! I love a nice, fresh spring chop! (Also, so excited to BANG you again.) We love a fringe moment! Thank you, ma’am muse,” Streicher wrote.

In the photos, Moore’s tresses were trimmed to frame her face. The chic cut also highlighted her blue eyes.

This wouldn’t be the first time Moore rocked a fringe. She previously sported the look in November 2018 for Joni Mitchell’s 75th birthday concert celebration in Los Angeles. “When the suggested attire is “Boho Chic”, you show up (and clip in some fake, feathery bangs for the occasion),” she shared via Instagram at the time. “Honestly, I’m reeling from one of the most monumental evenings if my life: in the audience watching an outstanding group of artists perform Joni Mitchell’s music in celebration of her 75th Birthday- for the madame herself.”

The A Walk to Remember star added: “An entire evening of goosebumps. Sorry for squeezing your leg so many times and whispering ‘this song is my faaaaaavorite’ @streicherhair.”

Moore also donned bangs and blonde hair in the late ‘90s and early 2000s — something the New Hampshire native regrets.

“There was definitely some dated hair that was no good,” she told PopSugar in a November 2017 interview. “I look at anything [from] when I’m a blonde, and I shudder a little bit to myself. I know it’s not terrible, and it was very of-the-moment, but it’s so not me. It seems so like a completely different person.”

Of her bangs, Moore said: “I have told my close friends and my husband Taylor Goldsmith if I ever talk about cutting bangs again to pull me aside and remind me [not to]. Because, anytime I cut bangs, it’s that immediate sense of, ‘Cool! I’m already growing my bangs out again.’ So that’s what I think of when I look at those bangs.”

She added: “They’re pretty unfortunate, and they were really hard to grow out — as all bangs are! There was that awkward [phase], the barrette, and twisting your hair.”