Keeping it clean! Mandy Moore is glowing, radiant and downright flawless pretty much every second of every day. So, when the 37-year-old actress revealed her go-to beauty products, you bet Stylish was all ears.

The This Is Us actress took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 1, to give her followers a pep talk on all things happiness — and it obviously included makeup.

“With so much chaos, despair, grief, trauma in our world these days, it feels like a real effort to choose joy,” she wrote while wearing a “Joy is revolutionary, choose it” T-shirt.

Hop on over to the next slide and she writes: “Other things sparking joy these days … clean beauty!!!!” And if you ask Us, her lineup is seriously stellar — and affordable. With a grand total of seven products, it’s also fairly manageable.

To kick things off, the actress reaches for the Saie Beauty Slip Tint, which retails for $32. Think of it like a tinted moisturizer meets SPF that gives sheer coverage. With hyaluronic acid and argan oil, you’ll be hydrated to the max.

Now, because Moore recently welcomed son Gus with husband Taylor Goldsmith, a product that can do double duty and save some time is a no-brainer. Enter The Blightlighter, $34.

Created by makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, this blush-highlighter duo can be applied with fingers, is insanely blendable and gives the most amazing glow.

For some bronzing action, the new mom turns to Ilia Beauty’s NightLite Bronzing Powder, $34. The talc-free formula is buildable, so it can take you from a subtle just-off-the-beach tan to dramatic contour-esque definition.

Turn your attention to the eyes, and the A Walk to Remember star does a quick swipe of the Kosas Air Brow Tinted Volumizing Treatment Gel, $22, which supports full brow health, and the Beauty Counter Think Big All-in-One Mascara, $27. The new launch lifts, lengthens and volumizes. Basically, it’s the triple threat of all mascaras.

Last, but most certainly not least, Moore gave a shoutout to the PYT Beauty The Upcycle Eyeshadow Palette, which is perfect for day to night.

As for how long it takes the star to slap all of this on her face and get ready to take on the day? It all goes down pretty quick — after all she’s a busy lady.

“5 min face with those goodies. All I have time for these days,” she captioned a selfie of her soft glam.