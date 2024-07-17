Maren Morris is finally addressing her major wardrobe malfunction.

Morris, 34, suffered a major fashion faux pas earlier this month while performing at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in New Jersey. On Tuesday, July 16, she brushed off the incident via TikTok. “Hey guyz anything weird happen?!?!” she wrote on the video, referencing her denim skirt that featured a slit so high that she accidentally flashed the crowd. “Anyways stream Intermission,” she continued, referring to her upcoming EP, while looking side to side as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” played in the background.

“I think I’ll frame the skirt,” Morris captioned the post.

Fans were quick to laugh off Morris’ wardrobe malfunction with her in the comments section. “The skirt was a slay, this response is a slay 💅🏻 Maren is always a slay 💅🏻💅🏻,” one social media user wrote. A second fan added, “My favorite thing about you is how unbothered you are and as you should queen.”

Another follower quipped, “Only appropriate response 😂 👑.” Morris later replied to the comment, joking, “Like, I’ve given birth. Nothing embarrasses me anymore 😂.”

During the show, Morris paired the risqué denim skirt with knee-high boots and a plunging crop top. She accessorized with a black leather belt, a silver bracelet and chrome hoop earrings.

For glam, Morris donned smokey eyeshadow and pink lips. Her brunette locks were parted down the side and styled in beachy waves.

This isn’t the only reason why Morris has made headlines as of late. Earlier this month, she released her latest song, “I Hope I Never Fall in Love,” following her divorce from Ryan Hurd last year.

After releasing the song, Morris took to Instagram to share the meaning behind the lyrics. “I Hope I Never Fall in Love’ is the afterglow of a s—tshow. It’s a bittersweet heartbreaker because I’m in self-protection mode but still want to feel things,” she wrote. “So throwing parties, going home with a stranger, popping champagne, whatever we need to do to process our trauma, it’s not a pretty road to healing.”

Morris continued: “I, of course, do want to fall in love again, but I can’t put my heart through it just yet, so here’s a number about this strange but constructive (and destructive) window of my life.”