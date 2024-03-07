It’s the year of short hair, and Maren Morris is proof.

Morris, 33, showed off a chin-length bob with curtain bangs at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, March 6, in Los Angeles. Along with the chop, Morris debuted a new moody hickory hair color.

She teamed her hair transformation with a champagne-colored corset set by Tory Burch. The two-piece featured a fitted top and a sheer skirt. Morris topped the look off with pointed sandal heels.

While Morris has been rocking short hair since the spring of 2023, her most recent ‘do is much shorter in length. At a Super Bowl LVII party in Las Vegas last month, Morris’ hair stopped an inch or two above her shoulders and was a honey-blonde hue. In October 2023, she rocked a golden-brown lob at the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Movie premiere in Los Angeles.

During a December 2023 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Morris revealed that she “cut all the trauma” out of her mane. The comments came two months after she filed for divorce from husband Ryan Hurd after five years of marriage. She had also found herself in an unexpected feud with Jason and Brittany Aldean over transgender rights.

Morris and Hurd’s divorce was finalized in January by a judge in Nashville, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. The judge ruled that the exes were awarded an “absolute divorce” on the grounds of irreconcilable differences and upheld their settlement and prenuptial agreement.

In the paperwork, the pair divided up their assets based on a property settlement agreement and a prenup, which they signed in February 2018 and was later amended in October 2022. According to the agreement, Morris and Hurd, 37, will have joint custody of their 3-year-old son, Hayes. Morris will also pay Hurd $2,100 in child support every month.