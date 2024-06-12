Maren Morris debuted a new song titled “I Hope I Never Fall in Love” during a concert at Red Rocks in Colorado on Tuesday, June 11 — and the lyrics give a candid look at her feelings about love after divorce.

“When you hear the title, you’re going to be like, ‘OK, bitch. Yeah, right,’” Morris, 34, told the crowd. “This song I wrote with my friend Delacey. This song is called ‘I Hope I Never Fall in Love.’ It’s pretty [self]-explanatory.”

Morris began to belt the lyrics: “I take another page from my hero’s book / I haven’t slept for days and the pressure’s cooked / I know with all the fish in the deep blue sea / I’m gonna get bored and take you home with me.”

In the chorus, Morris sings, “I hope I never fall in love / I hope I never fall in love again / I’m not taking it back.”

In the second verse, Morris notes she “can be a good girl, stay on the wagon” and “keep it to myself if it ever happens.”

“Throw myself a party and I’ll drink champagne / I probably won’t be happy but I’ll dance in vain,” she sings. “When the lonely feelings creep in / Won’t let my will power weaken.”

After singing in the bridge about how love did her “dirty,” Morris ends the track on an emotional note. “I was once a bitch when it came to love / I’d get a little hit and be all messed up,” she sings. “But I loved him from the bottom and I saw the light / God as my witness, that was the last time.”

Six months before hitting the road for her RSVP Redux tour, Morris filed for divorce from Ryan Hurd in October 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair, who were married for five years, share 4-year-old son Hayes. Their divorce was finalized in December 2023, the same month she told Howard Stern that she wasn’t ready to date again.

“I don’t have the headspace for that yet. But I’m writing so much right now. That’s kind of been my way of dating, is just through song,” Morris explained.

Two months later, the Grammy nominee told Us Weekly that she was “still in the early stages of figuring out” her new sound after several life changes, including distancing herself from country music.

“I had basically a whole record done, and then my life imploded,” Morris told Us in February. “I sort of am back to square one, which is not that scary to me anymore because … nothing could shake me at this point. I’m in the fun stage of figuring out what the sound is.”

Days before Morris took the stage at Red Rocks, she came out as bisexual, writing via Instagram: “happy to be the B in LGBTQ+ happy pride 🌈.”

She celebrated the moment by dancing with a Pride flag at the end of the concert on Tuesday night.