Re/Done jeans and tees have become must-have pieces in the wardrobes of A-listers including Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Kaia Gerber, Miranda Kerr, Sofia Richie, Cindy Crawford, Karlie Kloss and many more.

Celebs Love Wearing Double Denim

Now, to take their chic staples one step further, the brand’s co-founders Jamie Mazur and Sean Barron have decided to create chic suits in classic solid colors like black and navy as well as plaid blazers and pants in neutral plaids and celebrities have already gotten on board.

Margot Robbie, Katie Holmes, Zoe Kravitz and Gwyneth Paltrow have been spotted rocking Re/Done suits to run errands, make television appearances and in glam selfies.

And in typical Re/Done fashion, Mazur and Barron looked to vintage suit styles and put their own modern spin on them.

Stars in Suits! See Which Celebs Traded in Their Dresses for Pantsuits and Look Great Doing It

“The whole suiting program started by researching which shapes were relevant in each decade and which details made silhouettes iconic at the time. We borrowed from what the power suit meant from each decade like the exaggerated shoulder to double breasted blazers,” Mazur told Stylish.

“There hasn’t been a great alternative to wear a cool suit in a while. … We looked at how bad ass women getting things done would want to dress,” Barron explained.

“The cool-girl vibe is not limited to jeans and t-shirts. You can style a good suit in so many ways which allows for individuality, one of the pillars of Re/Done, to come through,” he continued.

Some items they recommend wearing their suits with? “A turtleneck and cavalry boots in the winter and ribbed tank or graphic tee with sneakers for spring. … Tees and sneakers are also uniquely versatile and timeless which makes it an effortless pairing,” Mazur said.

Since you can put your own flare to the suits in so many different ways, it’s no wonder why the co-founders believe you can wear them to any occasion.

Red Hot! Hollywood A-listers Make a Statement in Scarlet Pantsuits

“You can wear them to your court date or a ride on your motorcycle. We try to make clothes that are functional, but also that drive an emotional connection. Suits can feel appropriate anywhere if the person wearing them styles it authentically. It goes beyond dressing them up or down,” Barron dished.