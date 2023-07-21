Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Maria Menounos has settled the wide-leg denim debate with her latest outfit. The TV presenter was photographed in the Big Apple outside of the Live With Kelly and Mark show on Thursday, July 20, in flared pants that had Us swooning.

Menounos — who was filling in as co-host for Kelly Ripa — wore a cropped white tee with her high-rise, wide-leg blue jeans. Pink heels peeked out from underneath the hem, and she accessorized with stacked bracelets on her right wrist. She opted to wear her wavy hair down, giving the ensemble an effortless feel. The look was everything and easy to recreate!

Get the HDLTE Wide-Leg High-Waist Baggy Jeans (originally $80) for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

Add these HDLTE jeans (and this white crop top!) to your Amazon cart to channel Menounos’ timeless, city-chic vibe. The jeans have a wide-leg fit, a high-waisted silhouette, multiple available shades of blue and an overall “cool girl” aura. They’re perfect for elevating an outfit — and it doesn’t hurt that they’re on sale!

While Menounos, who welcomed a baby girl in June, wore her jeans with rosy pumps, you can pair yours with anything from platform sandals, sleek white sneakers to penny loafers or sock booties. They’re incredibly easy to style, period! You can see other similar pairs we love below as well!

