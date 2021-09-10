Maria Sharapova has an arsenal of tips and tricks for perfecting a strong swing, but the 34-year-old tennis star also has some pretty genious beauty hacks up her sleeve.

Because whether she’s glistening on the court (a mix of sweat, spf and serums, FYI) or rolling up to the Venice Film Festival red carpet, the athlete always has an unmatched glow.

And spoiler alert: it all starts with a solid skincare routine — and getting her skin really clean.

“The number one thing is making sure that your skin is clean from the air, from daily activities, from having makeup on, SPF and Zoom meetings,” Sharapova, who announced she would be retiring from playing tennis professionally in 2020, exclusively told Us Weekly. “When I go to sleep I like to feel naked and natural, which is the best feeling in the world … Everything stars with just beautiful, clean skin.”

When Sharapova wants to keep the makeup application process clean as can be too, she turns to good old fashion tea tree oil.

“It’s silly, but I love spraying tea tree oil because it serves as a disinfectant. So if you’re using a brush that you’ve used a few times and you haven’t washed it, you just spray a little bit of tea tree oil on it because it does a really good job of getting rid of bacteria,” Sharapova told Us.

While taking solid care of her skin, which includes applying (and reapplying!) the Supergoop! Everyday Play each morning, helps her master the whole lit-from-within vibe, a little something-something extra doesn’t hurt.

That’s why she turns to Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Glow Drops. While the serum can be tapped on right before moisturizer, Sharapova recommends using them “on top of foundation.”

She explained: “I like to put a few drops just on my cheeks because it adds a really, really nice glow.”

Aside from products, Sharapova, who is a global ambassador for Evian, believes that keeping her body hydrated has a huge impact on her wellness and skin.

She does her best to drink one liter of water before having her morning coffee and two to three additional liters throughout the day. Sometimes, she’ll add a bit of lemon juice “to make it interesting” or reach for the brand’s new Evian+, which is a sparkling range enhanced with magnesium and zinc.

“Everyone is different with how much water they need, but I think you kind of get to know your body as your start drinking more,” she said. “I always notice when I don’t [drink enough], especially when I’m traveling. I 100 percent notice a difference in my body and how dehydrated I feel and also my face — my pores become a bit clogged. It’s not fun.”