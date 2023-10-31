If there is ever a casting for a live-action Jessica Rabbit, Mariah Carey would be perfect for the part.

The 54-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday, October 30, to show off her Halloween costume. Carey donned a stunning red sequined strapless dress featuring a thigh-high slit and corset detailing. She accessorized the costume with the cartoon character’s customary elbow-length gloves and sparkling red strappy heels.

Carey went full-glam for the festive look, sporting shimmery pink eyeshadow, eyeliner, dramatic false eyelashes, pink blush and bright red lipstick. To top the look off, she wore a red wig, which was parted to the side and fell over her shoulders in long cascading waves.

Carey captioned the snap, “Happy Halloween! 🎃 #notyet”

Fans gushed over her look in the comments. One wrote, “OMG YOU FINALLY DID THIS COSTUME YOU LOOK INCREDIBLE,” while another commented, “One thing about Mariah is her makeup and wardrobe always on point.”

Carey’s outfit matches the fictional cartoon character Jessica Rabbit to a tee. Jessica Rabbit is Roger Rabbit’s cartoon wife. She appears in the 1981 novel Who Censored Roger Rabbit? by Gary K. Wolf as well as the 1988 film adaptation, Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

Renowned as one of the most famous sex symbols in animation, Jessica Rabbit is not only known for her signature red sparkly strapless gown and arm-length gloves, but also for her vocal chords.

In the movie, Kathleen Turner plays the speaking voice of Jessica Rabbit, while Amy Irving plays the character’s singing voice. It’s no secret that Carey has some seriously impressive vocal chords herself – yet another reason why the singer would fit the role perfectly.

While Carey undoubtedly nailed Halloween, her favorite season is of course, Christmas.

Earlier this month, the All I Want for Christmas Is You singer announced that her Merry One and All! tour will run from November 15 until December 17. According to the press release, “This festive event is a celebration of the global superstar’s timeless collection of holiday classics including the record-breaking mega-hit, ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You,’ and fan favorite chart-toppers.”