Mariah Carey Loves David Beckham's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Cover

Soccer legend David Beckham is just like Us — listening to Mariah Carey’s holiday hits as soon as December rolls around.

“@davidbeckham giving us his best @mariahcarey 🎶 🎄😂,” Victoria Beckham, who married the 47-year-old athlete in 1999, captioned a Thursday, December 1, Instagram video. In the clip, David sat at the kitchen counter as he drank a cup of coffee and scrolled on his smartphone. While the England native multitasked, Victoria, 48, caught him singing along to Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

The New York native, 52, was equally impressed by David’s vocal chops. “My new fave rendition 😂 love you guys! ❤️🎄❤️🎄,” she wrote via Instagram comment. Carey also shared the footage via her Instagram Story, adding a “love this” caption.

The Christmas Princess scribe was not the Beckhams’ only famous friend who was pleasantly surprised by David’s singing voice.

“What can’t he do?” fashion maven Derek Blasberg replied, while Kelly Rowland added: “SINGGGGGGG DAVID!!!!!!”

Carey’s name has long been synonymous with the festive holiday ever since the October 1994 release of her single “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

“I know a lot of the time people are like, ‘Oh, yay! Look at her! She’s, like, so festive and such a Christmas girl,’ or whatever. But, really, Christmas makes me happy. People think I had this princess-style life or whatever, a kind of fairy-tale existence where I just emerged, like, ‘Here I am!’ And that is not what it is,” Carey told W magazine last month on how she came to love the merry occasion.

She continued at the time: “But when you grow up with a messed-up life and then you’re able to have this transformation where you can make your life what you want it to be? That is joy for me. That’s why I want my kids [twins Morrocan and Monroe, who I share with ex-husband Nick Cannon] to have everything they can have. I want them to be able to understand that they can be anything they want to be.”

David and the former Spice Girls singer — who share four children — are equally fond of the festive season.

“[Our celebrations are] like every other person’s Christmas — it will be very normal,” the Save Our Squad with David Beckham personality previously opened up about their holiday plans during a December 2015 appearance on BBC Breakfast. “We open presents, we enjoy ourselves, we have a traditional Christmas dinner. So we’re exactly the same. … We always spend Christmas in London because it’s home and all our family are here, so we’re very traditional.”

David and Victoria frequently share their merry traditions via social media as they dote over sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 11.

“Merry Christmas everybody! Sending lots of love from us all x family time is so precious,” the fashion designer wrote via Instagram in December 2020, sharing a snap of her brood wearing matching silk pajamas.