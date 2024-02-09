Marisa Tomei remains a glamorous gal.

Tomei, 59, was a sexy sight to see while rocking a lacy hot pink ensemble at the Bronx & Banco fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, January 8. For the event, she rocked a see-through blazer finished with a raw hem and gold hardware designed by the fashion house. She paired it with matching pants and sneakers. Her accessories included chunky rings and black sunglasses. The actress’ hair was parted down the middle and worn in beachy waves.

Tomei has been in the business for decades, rocking black outfits, crop tops, glittery gowns and more. One of her more standout moments came at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in March 2023 when she looked radiant in a satin blazer and black pants. Underneath the outfit she rocked a dark bralette with a pearl necklace that cascaded to her waist.

For glam, she rocked minimal foundation, filled-in eyebrows, long lashes and pink lips. Her hair was parted down the middle and worn in soft curls.

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood’s leading ladies have been serving up major style inspiration while at award shows, parties, film premieres and more. We’re seeing little black dresses, glittering gowns and cutout frocks galore — all teamed with great glam, unforgettable hair and fabulous footwear. Take the Golden Globes in Los […]

She had another pink moment at the Spider-Man Far From Home premiere in 2019. At the time, she stunned in a bubblegum gown featuring a ruffled neckline, sheer top, open back, flowy skirt and airy cape. Tumi — who played May Parker, Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) aunt — elevated her ensemble with gold dangly earrings and soft glam.

When it comes to makeup and skincare, Tomei has previously said that she keeps her routine “really simple.”

Related: The Best Celebrity Street Style Moments of 2024 Fan-favorite stars never miss a moment to step out in style. Whether they’re doing press or grabbing a bite to eat, the biggest names in Hollywood know how to make a statement — even if a red carpet isn’t involved. Take Taylor Swift for example, who commanded attention in New York City in a number […]

“Growing up, I was interested in meditation and in grounding myself. That led to how I take care of my body in the best way,” she told Vogue in December 2021, noting that she has “very sensitive skin and a sensitive system.”

To achieve her simple go-to glam, she relied on Cetaphil’s Gentle Skin Cleanser, Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara, an eyelash curler and a root cover up stick from Style Edit.