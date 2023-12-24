Marisa Tomei Uses This Root Cover-Up Stick to Conceal Her Grays

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fact: There’s never a wrong time to whip out a root cover-up product. Maybe you’re experiencing tension-induced hair thinning from protective styles or hormonal changes like postpartum and menopause. Or perhaps you’re just heading out for a holiday party and want to conceal a few of your visible gray hairs? Whatever the case, you can score hair products to make your locks appear full and voluminous in the process. From edge controls to sprays, there are so many helpful tools to conceal hair woes.

Our favorite celebrities and entertainers are no strangers to using root cover-up products. My Cousin Vinny star Marisa Tomei is known for her rich brunette strands. In December 2021, she appeared in an episode of Vogue‘s Beauty Secrets YouTube series, revealing the product she uses to conceal gray hairs. “I have a little thing for my grays, which is fine, at the ripe old age of 57,” while applying the Style Edit root cover-up stick to her hairline.

The Style Edit is known for iconic hair products which simplify shoppers’ routines. With a lineup that includes a root concealer for blondes and brunettes plus an invisible dry shampoo, the brand has become a solution to common issues many of Us experience.

Get the Style Edit Root Cover-Up Stick for $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

The Style Edit root cover-up stick is a go-to choice for Amazon shoppers needing a quick touch-up. This pen features color-adaptive pigments and binding agents which smoothly glide over roots and lock in color and shine with minimal effort. In three simple steps, users can conceal unwanted grays and preserve blowouts.

Root cover-ups are known for leaving behind evidence of their use. You don’t have to worry about it with this stick, though. Enriched with a long-lasting, fast-drying formula, it doesn’t flake or transfer onto clothing. The magic lies in a water-resistant, ammonia-free cream-to-powder formula. Plus, it doesn’t leave a sticky or wax leftover film.

Remove the cap to reveal the targeted tip. Stroke the pen onto the desired area and use the sponge tip to blend into the hair. For best results, apply to clean, dry hair — and watch magic happen!

