Katie Holmes Once Said This Caviar Conditioner Feels Like ‘Cashmere’

Have you ever taken a nostalgic walk down memory lane through your phone’s photo feed? It’s fun to reminisce over years past, especially all the hits and highlights — from birthday parties to bachelorette weekends. But lately, we can’t help but notice that our locks used to look so much more voluminous. It was like we were a walking shampoo commercial! Now, our strands feel more stringy and split ends have taken over. Perhaps our regular color treatments or hot tools are to blame. Regardless of the reason, we need a solution.

Why not rejuvenate our hair with the most luxurious delicacy on the market — caviar? Back in 2014, actress and former Alterna Haircare brand ambassador Katie Holmes revealed her secret to maintaining her glossy mane. “I use the Caviar Shampoo and Conditioner to start, then the Moisture Milk Leave-In Treatment,” she said. The Dawson’s Creek alum also shared that the Caviar Leave-In Conditioner makes her brunette tresses feel like “cashmere.” Though she may no longer work with the brand, you can still score this same haircare must-have from Amazon!

Get the Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Leave–In Conditioner for just$32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

The Alterna Haircare Caviar Leave-In Conditioner is a lightweight conditioning spray that provides moisture and restores your hair’s natural oil balance. This product primes and repairs dry hair, creating a barrier to humidity for frizz control and style retention. Holmes’ go-to conditioner also helps to detangle hair and add shine. No wonder it’s an essential step in her beauty routine!

Holmes is not the only fan of this Caviar Leave-In Conditioner! Shoppers rave about this revitalizing product. “It is wonderful! Every person should try this!” one review declared. “My hair is nice and smooth, protected from high heat and the smell is absolutely heavenly!” Another shopper said, “Using it my hair looks 20 years younger — smooth, shiny and healthy.” And this customer agreed, saying, “It has left my hair soft, silky and smooth!” Fight frizz and bring your old hair back to life with this caviar conditioner from Alterna Haircare.

