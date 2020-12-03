Fresh ink! Mark Consuelos showed off the unique addition he added to his body.

The Riverdale star, 49, took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 2, to debut his new bicep tattoo. He shared a black-and-white photo of the design, which shows a sombrero-wearing, gun-toting skeleton holding onto a clock.

Consuelos tagged Canada-based tattoo artist, Kaiju, in the post, writing: “Thank you.”

Kaiju of Chronic Ink in Vancouver also shared a photo of her completed work on Consuelos’ bicep. “Last one of the year on @instasuelos !!! Pew pew pew,” the artist captioned the post, while the actor responded in the comments, “Love it!!! Thank you.”

It’s not the first body ink for the Nine Lives star, who also has a large shoulder tattoo.

Consuelos got his latest tattoo while filming the fifth season of Riverdale and reprising his role as villain Hiram Lodge. Upon returning to the CW drama’s Vancouver set in September, the cast and crew were required to stay in Canada until early December due to COVID-19 safety reasons.

The All My Children alum has been unable to be with his wife, Kelly Ripa, and their children, Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17, due to his work obligations. However, the 50-year-old Live With Kelly and Ryan host recently posted about her husband’s return home, writing on her Instagram Story: “T-MINUS 3.”

Consuelos is not the only member of his family with body art. In 2010, the Hope & Faith alum got her husband’s name tattooed to her wrist.

Ripa, however, has shared her regret for some of her ink decisions, including a formerly visible flower tattoo on her ankle. “It’s a symbol of my youthful stupidity,” she told the Los Angeles Times in 2001. “I was 19 and in San Antonio for my first personal appearance for All My Children. I had two hours to kill and the limo driver said, ‘Why don’t you get a tattoo?’ I did it. The flower? I told the guy to do whatever he had. That was it.”

In a 2013 Elle profile, Ripa admitted to having a “tramp stamp” that she got on the night of her 1996 wedding to Consuelos. She opted to not disclose details of what the tattoo is, adding: “Rather not say.”