Martha Stewart is showing off her morning glow.

Stewart, 82, took to Instagram on Friday, December 29, to show fans she doesn’t look “so bad” when she wakes up. In the snap — taken in a bathroom — Stewart gave the camera a sultry pout while posing in a lace nightgown and a matching robe. Her skin looked flawless and her signature lob was tousled but chic.

“After an eight hour plane trip from Westchester to Palm Beach — horrible by the way — we went to bed early and wore my beautiful @sabbiarosa nightgown (linen with robe). I didn’t look so bad when I got up, at least not as bad as I did when I went to bed — it must be the $$$$$ outfit!!” Stewart captioned the social media post, earning praise from her followers.

“Thirst trap Martha, and I’m here for it,” one fan wrote in the comments section, as a second added, “Not Martha with a thirst trap pic!?! She looks tf good tho!!!! Go Girl.” A third social media user gushed, “Daym [sic] @MarthaStewart48 teach me all your ways!! I love you.”

Stewart has long been hailed for her ageless appearance, and she revealed the secret to her youthful glow earlier this year.

Following the release of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, which saw her in a plunging one-piece by Monday Swimwear, Stewart opened up to Variety about how she prepped for the big moment after being accused of getting plastic surgery.

“I’ve had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever,” Stewart told the publication in May. “I have very healthy, good hair. I drink green juice every day. I take my vitamins. I eat very healthily. I have very good skin doctors. I’m very careful in the sun. I wear hats and I wear sunblock every single day.”

Stewart did admit, however, that she has been tempted to try some cosmetic procedures. “Every now and then there are certain fillers that I can do for a little line here or there, but I hate Botox,” she told Variety. “It’s a weird thing for me. I really and truly don’t do a lot.”