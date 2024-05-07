Matt Damon’s wife, Luciana Barroso, opted for a more comfortable look after slaying the Met Gala red carpet on Monday, May 6.

Photos of the couple headed to a Met Gala afterparty on Monday showed the duo holding hands while walking out of the Carlyle Hotel. Both Damon, 53, and Barroso, 47, traded in their black-tie attire for more casual looks while spending a night out on the town.

Barroso wore a cropped white tank top paired with a mesh black skirt and white sneakers. She accessorized the look with gold jewelry and a matching white clutch. Damon had on an all-black look, opting for a T-shirt underneath his blazer to keep it casual.

Earlier in the evening the couple wowed on the Met Gala red carpet, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday. Neither Damon nor Barroso wore anything too daring to follow the “Garden of Time” dress code, but they did keep it classy. This year’s Met Gala theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” to go along with the forthcoming Costume Institute exhibit.

Both Damon and Barroso wore Christian Dior at the event. The actor looked amazing in his classic black tuxedo while his wife was on trend with a white Christian Dior SS22 Couture flowy gown. It appears that Barroso took a more understated approach when it came to the theme, appearing to dress like a lily flower. Other attendees were less discreet about putting flowers into their look.

Damon joked that it took him “about five minutes” to get ready, while talking to People ahead of his walk down the red carpet. “We’ve been in the room all day. It’s a production,” he added, detailing what it was like to get ready for the event.

While Damon noted he had “a lot of friends” at the Met Gala, his famous BFF Ben Affleck was noticeably missing from the festivities. Fans were confused by Affleck’s absence, especially because his wife, Jennifer Lopez, was one of the Met Gala cochairs this year. (Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny were also cohosts of the event.)

Damon and Barroso’s Met Gala appearance on Monday marks their return to the event after a few years of skipping out. They previously attended in 2017, which had the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between” theme.