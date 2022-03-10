Couch, but make it fashion. Megan Fox’s latest outfit is raising some eyebrows. Why, you ask? Well, the 35-year-old actress decided to take her inspiration from an old sofa.

“Everybody’s grandma had that one sofa … swipe,” The Transformers star captioned a photo of her outfit along with a picture of a vintage piece of furniture.

While Fox’s reference point may have been questionable, her look is actually pretty high fashion. The star, who was styled by Maeve Riley, was outfitted in a KNWLS London look, which was comprised of printed flair leggings, a cardigan and a cropped bustier. The ensemble was accessorized with Jessica Rich Collection lucite pumps and a Manu Atelier suede handbag.

The Midnight in the Switchgrass actress’ glam was courtesy of dream team Jenna Kristina and Glen Coco. When it came to makeup, Kristina pulled out all the stops for a dramatic cat eye. Coco, for his part, gave the star voluminous mermaid waves that were pushed back by a headband.

Naturally, the look sent Fox’s fans into a total tizzy. “Really said granny’s couch can be sexy,” one user quipped, while another joked, “Who designed the couch tho.” Someone else pointed out that the look was “giving model day Fran Drescher vibes.”

Others made a point to call out that Fox is probably the only person that could make a couch print look insanely chic. “Literally no one else could wear this,” one person pointed out, while someone else said, “Ooooof! Of course she can pull off granny’s old couch.”

Fox has been upping the ante on her beauty and fashion looks in recent weeks — and they always come with some pretty stellar inspiration. From Bratz dolls recreations to Euphoria cosplay, the actress isn’t messing around with her outfits.

In February for example she took a page out of the Spice Girls playbook. “Offering myself to the spice girls if they are in need of a new member,” she captioned a selfie. “BDSM spice.”

In the picture, Fox oozed ‘90s glam. She wore a mesh halter top and had her hair styled in two pigtail braids. When it came to makeup, she was all about a graphic liner look. She had a white hue in her lower waterline and on her upper upper lash line.

Fans quickly rallied behind the look and took the comments section by storm. “I love your hair like this,” a user wrote, while another said, “My favorite spice.”

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential