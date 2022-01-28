Fans aren’t the only ones creating makeup looks that belong in the halls of Euphoria High — Megan Fox is also in on the action.

“If I were the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High,” the 35-year-old actress captioned a Thursday, January 27, Instagram post. In the photo, the Jennifer’s Body star looked straight out of the HBO MAX series thanks to her next-level, neon orange glam.

She teamed up with makeup artist Jenna Kristina to create a neon orange cut crease that is hands-down something Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) would wear. She picked up on the fact that funky nails are taking over the beauty sphere this season and rocked a tangerine colored set from Brittany Boyce.

When it came to the fashion of it all, she clearly understood the Euphoria assignment. Thanks to stylist Maeve Riley, she rocked a grey set from Dion Lee (cutout included!) and accessorized the look with lilac Amina Muaddi pumps and the matching bag.

The whole look sent fans into a total tizzy, with many calling for the Midnight in the Switchgrass star to actually be cast as a teacher in the show. And come one, she definitely would blend in with the show’s aesthetic …

“Petition for Meg to play a teacher in Euphoria,” a fan wrote, while another said, “I just know you would destroy Nate Jacobs [Jacob Elordi] for us Queen.” Someone else chimed in: “I think we can only dream of this happening.”

While Fox’s glam certainly took center stage, it’s hard to ignore that her massive engagement ring from Machine Gun Kelly sparkling in the snap.

The two-stone stunner, which was given to her when Kelly popped the question earlier this year, features a diamond and an emerald stone.

“The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet,” Kelly explained in an interview with Vogue. “So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart.”

And get this: the pavé band is made with thorns. “If she tries to take it off, it hurts … love is pain!” the 35-year-old singer explained in an interview with Vogue.

According to gemologist Olivia Landeau, each stone appears to be 2.5 carats. Add the pavé band into consideration and she estimates that the rock likely costs anywhere from $50,000 to $75,000 depending on quality.