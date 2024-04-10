Megan Thee Stallion is baring it all.

The 29-year-old rapper left her clothes behind on the May/June 2024 cover of Women’s Health. The images feature Megan posing in a shallow body of water, her back arched and her long hair floating in the water below.

Other images from the shoot feature Megan gazing into the camera head-on, her arms strategically positioned across her chest.

Megan’s willingness to forgo clothing during the photoshoot is perhaps symbolic of the level of emotional vulnerability she shared in her interview.

Related: Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Style Evolution: Her Best Looks Megan Thee Stallion brings hot girl energy to every red carpet she graces. When it comes to fashion, the Texas born rapper practices what she preaches in her hits “Savage” and “Body” through skin-baring, curve-hugging gowns — some of which we’re still thinking about. At the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2023, Megan nailed […]

The “Not My Fault” singer revealed the deep struggles she faced after being shot by rapper and former friend Tory Lanez in July 2020. Lanez, 31, was found guilty of assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm and negligent discharge of a gun in August 2023. He was subsequently sentenced to 10 years in prison.

“A lot of people didn’t treat me like I was human for a long time,” Megan told Women’s Health in the April 10 interview. “I feel like everybody was always used to me being the fun and happy party girl. I watched people build me up, tear me down, and be confused about their expectations of me. As a Black woman, as a darker Black woman, I also feel like people expect me to take the punches, take the beating, take the lashings, and handle it with grace. But I’m human.”

Megan also explained how exercise has helped heal many of her mental and emotional wounds.

“Working on myself made me get into working out because I needed to focus my energy somewhere else. I used working out to escape and to get happy,” she said, adding, “I’m in a space where I feel good mentally, so I want to look as good as I feel.”

Related: Megan Thee Stallion Looks Insanely Hot in a String Bikini Megan Thee Stallion is slaying the bikini game! The 25-year-old rapper is out here proving that you don’t need the beach to have a “hot girl summer.” In 2019, the Houston native released the song, “Hot Girl Summer,” featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign. Thanks to the Internet, the chart-topper quickly became a viral […]

As for her next album? According to Megan, it tells the story of her “rebirth” after “becoming a new person physically and mentally.”

“I’ve always struggled to figure out how to be vulnerable and still make music that is going hard at the same time,” she continued. “I’m getting into a better space with making music that is still true to myself but also true to my message. I am very much a flower, but my flower has thorns.”

Megan hinted at her transformation in her single “Cobra,” which she released in November 2023. In the song, Megan references the hardships she faced following the 2020 shooting, rapping, “Breaking down and I had the whole world watching / But the worst part is really who watched me? / Every night I cried, I almost died / And nobody close tried to stop me / Long as everybody getting paid, right? / Everything will be okay, right?”