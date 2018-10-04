This just in: Meghan Markle is taking style cues from another fabulously stylish member of the royal family, and it’s Queen Letizia of Spain. The Duchess of Sussex stepped out with Prince Harry for their inaugural trip to Sussex on Wednesday, October 3, wearing an emerald leather Hugo Boss sheath skirt that the Spanish royal wore a colorblock version of this past May.

Markle memorably styled the look with an matching-hued silk button-down blouse and an ivory Giorgio Armani topper, finishing out the ensemble with a silk Gabriella Hearst Demi Satchel and a pair of bisque suede Stuart Weitzman pumps.

However, when Queen Letizia took the skirt for spin on May 7 to attend the Banco Santander Foundation awards, she rocked an orange, tan and navy blue version of the sheath, pairing it with a geometric-print short-sleeved knit top from the Boss label and Magrit Laura nude criss-cross strap pumps.

The takeaway here is that if the royals are any indication, a leather skirt is a sensible wardrobe staple that can be worn again and again.

But there’s another twist: Markle isn’t the only member of the British royals to have a twinning moment with Queen Letizia this week. Just a few days ago, Kate Middleton brought out her pair of Monica Vinader green onyx Siren earrings for her first appearance post-maternity leave. And it turns out, Queen Letizia has been rocking the very same pair since 2015!

Clearly, both the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge look to the Queen of Spain for serious inspo — or at least the all seem to have the same sense of style. Want to get in on the action? See all of Queen Letizia’s exquisite and colorful fashion moments here and start planning a few outfits of your own.

