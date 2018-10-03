News flash: it would seem that Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia have more in common than being part of the European royal family. Sure, they know royal jewels are great, but these ladies also share a love for affordable luxury jeweler Monica Vinader.

Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2019: See All the Celeb Front Row and Street Style Fashion

On Tuesday, October 2, the Duchess of Sussex reprised her official duties following her maternity leave after the birth of her third child Prince Louis with an appearance at the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden in the perfect outdoorsy and tonal outfit. Not only was everything that Middleton wore in neutral hues of green (a look that Meghan Markle echoed during her first to Sussex on October 3), but she also added the perfect pair of green gemstone earrings. The pair in question: Monica Vinader gold and green onyx Siren Earrings.

Couple Twinning: See the Fashionable, Romantic Pairs Who’ve Matched Their Styles

The subtle drop earrings are a look that Middleton wears often, but it turns out that this pair in particular are a favorite — especially when she is wearing a forest or emerald green frock. She has worn them multiple occasions prior, including her appearance at the Diana Memorial Garden on the 20th anniversary of the Princess of Wales’ death and to the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in 2017 after first debuting the style on the official Canada tour in 2016.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Which brings us to Queen Letizia. The Spanish royal, as it happens, has worn the exact pair of earrings to attend the Kunstmuseum Basel in Madrid on March 17, 2015. And given that this was St. Patrick’s Day, the green earrings were a nod to the holiday, as were the Queen’s Felipe Varela fitted teal tweed dress and teal suede platform pumps.

But the best part about all of this is the stunning and simple earrings aren’t just part of Vinader’s permanent collection, they’re also affordable by royal standards! You can snap up a pair yourself for a cool $195.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!