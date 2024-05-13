Meghan Markle has spent the past three days on an official tour of Nigeria with Prince Harry and each one of her outfits has been packed full of subtle sartorial tributes.

The couple kicked off their tour on Friday, May 10, with a visit to the Nigerian Defence headquarters in Abuja. There, Markle, 42, paired a crisp white blazer with white flared trousers and a matching plain tank top.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that it was the exact same blazer she wore on her first international tour as a working royal in 2018, shortly after she announced her pregnancy with Prince Archie.

On that occasion, Markle wore the blazer over a dark Invictus Games shirt and black skinny jeans, which she accessorized with sunglasses and high heels.

Related: See the Best Photos From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Nigeria Tour Prince Harry and Meghan Markle jetted off to Nigeria for their first official visit to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. Harry, 39, cofounded the Invictus Games to honor injured military veterans. (The duke previously served in the British Army for 10 years.) To celebrate the milestone anniversary of the organization, Harry and […]

The blazer in question is by Altuzarra, and it retails for $1,595.

This wasn’t the only tribute Markle made to Archie on the tour. At a reception at the State Governor House in Lagos on Sunday, May 12, she wore the same bright yellow Carolina Herrera dress that she wore on his first birthday in 2020.

Markle — who shares son Archie, 5, and daughter Lilibet, 2, with Harry, 39 — admitted that she was missing her children on Mother’s Day in a speech she gave that day at the Lagos State Governor’s Office.

“Today is Mother’s Day (in America),” she began. “So it feels appropriate that although of course we are missing our children, I’m missing my babies, it feels very appropriate to be in the motherland and amongst family.”

Related: Meghan Markle’s Chic Style Evolution: From Actress to Royalty Meghan Markle is a monochromatic moment maven, rocks a designer dress like nobody’s business and walks in sky-high stilettos with ease. Meghan has had a defined sense of style since she stepped into the spotlight. The former Suits star began acting in the early 2000s — with credits that include General Hospital and A Lot […]

The couple’s latest trip to Nigeria, which concluded on May 12, is the first international tour they have done since stepping back from their royal duties in 2020. Like other tours they have done in the past, this one has been jam-packed with activities, each one calling for a different outfit.

On Saturday, May 11, Markle honored her late mother-in-law Princess Diana by wearing her diamond cross necklace that was recently gifted to her by Harry, according to People. She paired the necklace with a long strapless white dress, gold earrings and an assortment of matching gold bracelets.

Markle, who recently learned that she is 43 percent Nigerian, also made sure to honor her roots by wearing a traditional Nigerian wrap skirt on Sunday, May 12. The skirt was gifted to her during the trip. She paired the stripey blue number with a white button down Carolina Herrera shirt and strappy gold heels.