Meghan Markle honored Princess Diana in Nigeria by wearing a diamond cross necklace that once belonged to her late mother-in-law.

The dazzling statement was seen on the Duchess of Sussex, 42, during a reception for military families in the Nigerian capital of Abuja on Saturday, May 11.

The gold necklace, adorned with a diamond cross, was a “recent gift” to Meghan from Prince Harry, according to People.

Meghan modeled the necklace as she and Harry, 39, wound down their official three-day visit to Nigeria to meet with local charities and celebrate the 10th anniversary of Harry’s Invictus Games.

Related: See the Best Photos From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Nigeria Tour Prince Harry and Meghan Markle jetted off to Nigeria for their first official visit to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. Harry, 39, cofounded the Invictus Games to honor injured military veterans. (The duke previously served in the British Army for 10 years.) To celebrate the milestone anniversary of the organization, Harry and […]

The pair, who share son Archie, 5, and daughter Lilibet, 2, have mirrored the footsteps of King Charles III and Princess Diana, who also visited Nigeria in an official capacity in March 1990.

The cross necklace wasn’t Meghan’s only nod to Princess Diana during the current tour. She also appeared to pay tribute to her on Friday, May 10 by wearing a gold collar necklace resembling one worn by Princess Diana in 1990.

Meghan has long paid tribute to Princess Diana via her sartorial choices and has built a collection of her precious pieces, each gifted to her by Prince Harry over the years. A pair of gold butterfly earrings, a gold bracelet, an aquamarine cocktail ring and a diamond bracelet have all been spotted on various occasions.

Harry also incorporated two diamonds from his mother’s jewelry collection into the engagement ring he presented to Meghan when he proposed in 2017.

Renowned for her flair for fashion, Meghan has been doing her own hair and makeup while traveling through Nigeria.

Related: Looking Back at the Royals' Biggest Moments Since King Charles' Coronation Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Buckingham Palace It has been an eventful year since King Charles III was officially blessed and anointed as the monarch of the United Kingdom and its Commonwealth territories. Charles assumed the British throne in September 2022 after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96. “My […]

Her makeup artist Daniel Martin, who was part of Meghan’s 2018 wedding glam team, told Us Weekly exclusively that she has not engaged a stylist in Nigeria.

“I feel like when I’m not with her, she has more room to play,” Martin told Us at the Gold Gala on Saturday, May 11. “I think that’s the fun thing when you see her, like she’s in Nigeria right now. It’s just her. There’s no stylist, there’s no hairdresser. She’s doing everything herself and she’s so good at it.”

The makeup pro, who worked with Meghan for years before she met her husband, added that Harry prefers it when his wife wears “nothing” on her face to allow her natural beauty to shine through.

Meghan is equally full of praise for her significant other, asking guests at the Giants of Africa basketball exhibition in Lagos on Sunday, May 11 to not “tempt me to try to do any basketball.”

“My husband is the athletic one!” she reassured the crowd.