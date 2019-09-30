



You can get Meghan Markle’s latest look at an affordable price. But you might want to act fast!

On September 30, 2019, the Duchess of Sussex wore an Artizia Shirtdress when visiting a creative community in Johannesburg. The best part is you can get this look for just $148.

Officially called the Wilfred Shirtdress, it features a collared neckline, cinched waist and buttons all the way down the front of a simply stunning silhouette that’s equal parts sophisticated and laid-back.

While the royal opted for the indigo version, the frock comes in seven other colors as well, including black, red, maroon, white, beige, orange and army green.

The new mom paired the casually chic frock with a pair of red flats for a bit of color contrast.

During this tour, the former Suits actress has really cemented her role as a relatable royal for the people when it comes to her ensembles, choosing both affordable and sustainable pieces.

While visiting the District Six Museum in Cape Town on Monday, September 23, the duchess wore a repeat outfit — a blue Veronica Beard dress — that was previously spotted on the royal during their tour of the Pacific in 2018. The next day, she wore an eco-friendly Staud dress made completely from recycled tissue Nylon.

Then on Thursday, September 26, she wore a pair of sustainable denim jeans from DL1961 to pay her respects to Uyinene Mrwetyana (a female student who was killed in August).

Even baby Archie is getting in on it, with Markle dressing him up in blue and white-striped overalls from H&M to meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Seeing as most things Markle steps out in sell out in hours, go to aritzia.com to get the designer’s shirtdress. And hurry!

