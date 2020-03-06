Meghan Markle is just like Us and loves a good bargain!

On Thursday, March 5, the former Duchess of Sussex made her first public appearance since leaving her royal duties back January. One of her first stops in England was the London National theatre, where she wore a $33 blouse from TopShop, because everyone loves a good deal.

In pictures exclusive to The Evening Standard, the former duchess is seen in head-to-toe white as she visits Immersive Storytelling Studio in the theatre on Thursday. She paired the organza puff-sleeved top featuring buttons down the front with a high-waisted skirt and a mini green handbag.

This was just one of three incredible looks the actress wore during Thursday’s return to Britain. She was also photographed in an Alex Eagle camel wrap coat paired with $800 black Aquazzura heels, which was likely the outerwear to her all-white ensemble. She didn’t let the London rain bother her, one bit! She wore what she wanted and she looked absolutely fabulous.

But later in the evening, for the Endeavour Fund Awards at the Mansion House, she stunned in a form-fitting blue pencil mididress from Victoria Beckham. She accessorized the sharp look with navy Manolo Blahnik BB pumps and a matching Stella McCartney clutch.

As flawless as her entire outfit was, we couldn’t help but admire her long, low ponytail that she styled in a sleek center part with the ends holding a bit of wavy texture.

This is the first time she and her husband Prince Harry have stepped back into the spotlight together after announcing their transition into a more independent life outside of their senior royal family roles. However, they will continue some duties required of them until the end of the month, officially beginning their separation on April 1.

