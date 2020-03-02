Meghan Markle is not expected to make an appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for the 2020 Met Gala in May, Us Weekly confirms.

A source tells Us that, as of now, the former Suits actress, 38, is “not going” to the star-studded affair on May 4, contrary to reports. Hosted annually by longtime Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, the Met Gala is an invitation-only event that is attended by Hollywood elite.

In November 2019, it was announced that “About Time: Fashion and Duration” will be the theme for the 2020 gathering. “Fashion is indelibly connected to time,” Andrew Bolton, curator of the Costume Institute, said in a statement per CNN. “It not only reflects and represents the spirit of the times, but it also changes and develops with the times, serving as an especially sensitive and accurate timepiece.”

The 53-year-old Brit continued, “Through a series of chronologies, the exhibition will use the concept of duration to analyze the temporal twists and turns of fashion history.”

Wintour, 70, will co-chair the exclusive event alongside Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nicolas Ghesquière.

Meghan, for her part, has never attended the Met Gala. She married into the royal family in May 2018 and welcomed her son Archie, now 9 months, with husband Prince Harry on the same day as the 2019 gala. About two months later, Meghan and the 35-year-old British Army vet attended the star-studded premiere of Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King, where they mingled with the likes of Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

On January 8, Meghan and Harry confirmed their decision to step back from their royal duties and become financially independent. The decision came after the couple spent increasingly more time in Canada with their son after a challenging year in the public eye.

In an ITV titled Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, host Tom Bradby asked Meghan how she was doing after facing intense public scrutiny. “Especially as a woman, it’s really … it’s a lot, so you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed,” she said in the October 2019 doc. “Yeah, well, I guess … and also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m ok, but it’s a … very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

Since stepping back from their royal positions, a source told Us exclusively that Meghan is “so happy” amid this new chapter in her family’s life. The insider also revealed how Harry has adjusted, adding, “He’s really excited about the next chapter in their lives.”