Meghan Markle is not on deck to become a brand ambassador for Dior, despite reports to the contrary.

A spokesperson for the iconic fashion house confirmed to WWD on Tuesday, June 20, that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, has not had any contract negotiations with the brand. Calling the reports “unfounded,” the rep added that Dior hasn’t had any recent contact at all with the former actress.

Rumors about the alleged deal began over the weekend when the Mail on Sunday reported that Meghan was “on the brink of signing a major deal” with Dior, which counts Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron and Yara Shahidi among its brand ambassadors.

While Meghan won’t be joining the ranks of Dior’s spokesmodels, she does have a long history with the brand and has been spotted in Dior designs many times over the years. Last year, she opted for the brand’s white trench coat and skirt with matching hat while attending the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee with Prince Harry. Just last month, the Duke of Sussex, 38, wore a Dior suit to the coronation of his father, King Charles III.

Part of the Dior speculation seemingly stemmed from Meghan’s decision earlier this year to sign with talent agency WME, which is reportedly set to take over representation for her and Harry’s company Archewell Productions. The duo founded the business in 2020 “to produce programming that informs, elevates and inspires.” They’ve since worked with Netflix to develop both scripted and unscripted projects, including their 2022 docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

While the WME news gave some fans hope that Meghan would start acting again, the duchess has previously said she doesn’t think it’s in the cards. “I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not [again],” she told Variety in October 2022.

The twosome also signed a deal with Spotify in 2020 with their company Archewell Audio, which resulted in Meghan’s “Archetypes” podcast. Last week, however, the couple confirmed that they’re ending their deal with Spotify, meaning “Archetypes” won’t be back for a second season.

“Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together,” Archewell Audio and the streaming platform said in a joint statement on Thursday, June 15.

A rep from WME, meanwhile, said that Meghan is pleased with how her podcast was received despite the end of the partnership. “The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify,” the spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal. “Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the ‘Archetypes’ audience on another platform.”