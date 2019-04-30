Meghan Markle is going to give birth any day now! As the world waits for the big event, we decided to take a look back at her amazing maternity style. And while there’s been debate on whether the Duchess of Sussex and husband Prince Harry know the gender of their baby, a source told Us in February that they do, they’re just waiting to share with the world. So we turned to our fashion spidey sense and counted the number of times the Duchess wore pink vs. blue during her pregnancy to see if perhaps there were any hints. What we found: There was a clear winner in the head-to-head gender and style colors!

Duchess Meghan’s First Pregnancy Is Shaping Up to Be a Stylish One — See Her Best Maternity Fashion Moments

The Duchess has worn 77 (awesome) looks since announcing her pregnancy — totaling a cost of over half a million dollars according to Love the Sales. Out of this extensive compilation, the Suits alum has worn 13 blue ensembles and just three pink.

Sure, there were a few red looks that we suppose you could tally to the pink side, like her Self-Portrait A-Line mididress she wore when visiting Kingdom of Tonga on October 25, 2018, or the Club Monaco burgundy Sallyet dress when visiting the Hubb Community Kitchen in November 2018. But even if you factor those in, blue is still very much the victor, with Markle going for a variety of shades ranging from light powder hues to deep dark navys.

Some of our favorites on Team Blue: When touring around Australia in the fall of 2018, there were a good bit of blue hues. On October 18, the soon-to-be mom wore a striking navy asymmetrical Dion Lee dress, which she matched with suede pumps. Just the next day, she wore a Robin’s egg blue trimmed Roksanda Athena fit-and-flare dress to Macarthur Girls High School. Then, during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Invictus Games at the Sydney Opera House, she recycled a navy Stella McCartney cape dress from Queen Elizabeth’s 91 birthday, topping it off with a matching coat from Gillian Anderson for Winser London.

Other standouts include a powder blue Veronica Beard wrapdress on October 26, 2018, an indigo blue knit Givenchy top and cobalt-pleated coordinating Givenchy skirt on October 31, 2018, and a patterned Carolina Herrera maxidress on February 25, 2019.

As for pink team, the three looks were a bright boho Figue Frederica pom-pom dress in Fiji on October 24, 2018, a super soft pink H&M dress and matching Oscar de la Renta coat on January 16, 2019, and a blush Brandon Maxwell blazer and dress combo on January 30, 2019.

Now we’ll just have to sit tight and wait to see if our style guessing game is correct!

