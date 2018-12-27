The world was watching as Meghan Markle showed off her ever-growing baby bump in a fitted navy Victoria Beckham mididress and matching coat on her way to the 11 a.m. Christmas Day service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham estate, but, true to form, the Duchess of Sussex managed to add a bit of sparkle to her look with some delicate jewelry that is relatively affordable (by royal standards anyway!).

Opting for a navy and black maternity ensemble for this year’s festivities (you may recall she sported a beige wrap coat and brown hat in 2017), the mom to be paired her midnight blue $1,690 Victoria Beckham wool-blend dress and $3,085 coat with $1,715 black knee-high boots and a $2,125 top-handle bag by the brand. She chose a $435 feather-adorned fascinator by milliner Awon Golding to top off the look and pulled her hair back into a sleek (not messy!) bun, which allowed her dainty jewelry to shine.

To complement the blue tones of her curve-hugging frock, the Duchess wore the $750 Jennifer Meyer 3 Turquoise Mini Bezel Dangle Necklace. The 18-karat gold choker-like style was perfect for sitting atop the dress’ modest neckline.

When it came to her ear candy, the former Suits actress added a subtle shimmer to her ensemble with the $1,475 Anita Ko Diamond Huggies. Available in rose, yellow, white and black gold, the minimalist design features 0.17-carats of pave diamonds that allow for just a bit of glimmer.

And it’s not the first time the newly minted royal has worn a piece by the L.A.-based jewelry designer. In November, Markle attended the annual Festival of Remembrance in London in the blingier Floating Diamond Earring.

Sold individually, the royal rocked one of the $2,525 climber style (which comes in rose, yellow and white gold) in each ear, and the $5,000 pair cooly gave the illusion of multiple piercings — though we’ve come to expect nothing less from the ever-stylish Duchess.

