



In today’s unexpected royals-related news, Meghan Markle’s briefcase from her time on NBC’s game show Deal or No Deal is going up for auction.

Well before the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex joined the cast of Suits in 2011, she starred as one of the show’s 26 briefcase models from 2006 to 2007. According to the Daily Telegraph, Markle was featured in 34 episodes of the show, hosted by Howie Mandel.

The Hollywood: A Collector’s Ransom Auction 109 is set to take place on Tuesday, December 17 to Thursday, December 19 in Calabasas, CA. Among the hundreds of items for sale, like photos, costumes and props, is Markle’s bag, outline with her briefcase number, 24, in bold black font.

In the catalog outlining the items up for auction, there’s a photo of Markle standing besides the briefcase, on page 157 and grinning ear-to-ear. The corresponding blurb states, “Original game show prop briefcase constructed from lightweight, deep drawn aluminum, with chromed handle, hinges and latch lock closure.”

Auctioneers continued, “The 16 x 12 x 2 inch briefcase was distinguished when the actress and model who held it during the game show Deal or No Deal during season 2, Meghan Markle assumed the role of Duchess of Sussex, wife of Britain’s Prince Harry.”

If you’re interested in placing a bid on the case (lookin’ at you, Prince Harry) the auction house states that bidding can be “live in person, phone and online.” Despite its “minor production wear,” the website notes that the briefcase is in “good condition,” and expects it to sell for somewhere between $4,000 and $6,000.

Celebrity auctions have been a hot topic in recent months. In November, Spanx founder Sara Blakely purchased Olivia Newton-John’s black leather pants and jackets from Grease for a whopping $405,700.

And let us never forget the time that Lady Gaga’s Valentino dress from the 2019 Golden Globes casually — and accidentally — went up for auction and shocked the world.