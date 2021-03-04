Seeing double! Fans were quick to call out that Meghan Markle’s dress choice for her CBS tell-all interview bears a striking resemblance to one worn by Wallis Simpson​​​, the American actress who sparked royal controversy.

In a promo clip released on March 1, the 39-year-old royal is seen wearing a black Armani wrap dress embellished with a white lotus flower design across the upper right panel.

And to no surprise, royal style watchers were quick to dissect Markle’s fashion choice for the event. As Us reported, the Suits star was wearing a diamond bracelet that once belong to Princess Diana.

Others, namely on social media, drew a connection to another royal, the Duchess of Windsor, whom King Edward VIII famously abdicated the throne to wed.

In a portrait from 1936, Simpson was photographed wearing a black, silky wrap dress with a white floral design that bears an uncanny parallel to Markle’s $4,700 designer frock.

The dress isn’t the only thing that’s is causing a fuss though. One user commented on the Youtube clip posted by CBS saying, “Her hairstyle reminds me of Wallis Simpson.”

It’s true, both women are sporting a similar look! Simpson has a slicked back chignon with a center part, while Markle is styled with a modernized, messier version of the same ‘do.

We’d be remiss to ignore a few key differences between the ensembles, however. Simpson’s dress is short sleeved and has a floral pattern throughout, while Markle’s has long sleeves and the flower design is localized to one side.

This is far from the first time that people have compared Markle to Simpson. Both American women have been attacked in the media for changing the status quo of the English monarchy.

“I’ve said it before and I will say it again. #MeghanMarkle is the single worst thing to happen to the English monarchy in 100 years. And it has absolutely NOTHING to do with her #WallisSimpson vibe, but the disrespect to the Queen on a regular basis?! Come. On,” one person tweeted on February 23, shortly after Prince Harry and Markle announced they would be stepping back from the royal family.

Another user points out that both women not only chose to be called by their middle names (Markle’s first name is actually Rachel), but they’ve also followed similar trajectories in the royal family. “Married twice before marrying into the Royal family, then both couples leave the Royal family & move abroad. Both cause upset in their wake,” the tweeter concludes.