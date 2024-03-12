Melissa McCarthy and Rachel Sennott proved that fashion should be fun with their accessories at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

McCarthy, 53, graced the post-Academy Awards soirée in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, in a figure-flattering black leather gown by Valdrin Sahiti. The floor-length design featured a plunging neckline and sharp shoulders with a lion embellishment at the bodice. While McCarthy’s dress scored an A+ from Us, it was her cannoli-inspired Kinza Winza clutch that kept the world talking days after the event.

In addition to taking the form of the sweet treat, the piece was custom bedazzled by Sophie Anzaldo. The designer took to Instagram on Monday, March 11, to share a behind-the-scenes look at how the accessory came together. She hand placed thousands of gold beads throughout the casing and used silver gems for the filling. The accessory was completed with a pearl strap. McCarthy topped her look off with a voluminous hairdo and dangling earrings as well as spiky gold bracelets.

Sennott, 28, for her part, showed Us that shoes don’t only belong on your feet.

She posed for photos rocking a shimmery pointed-toe pump as a purse. The handbag comes from Balenciaga and retails for $3,900. (Kim Kardashian, an ambassador for the luxury label, previously sported the clutch at a basketball game earlier this year.)

Sennott let the shoe purse be the focal point of her outfit, pairing it with a fitted light gray gown also by Balenciaga. The skintight design hugged her curves and fell into a cascading train. For glam, Sennott took the less is more approach, donning soft lashes and a glossy pink lip. She wore her hair in a sculptural updo with face-framing tendrils.

As she posed for photographers, Sennott gave the camera a pout and held the purse up to her ear.