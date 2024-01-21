Melissa Rivers What s In My Bag

Melissa Rivers spilled about how she got her new Khaite tote bag while also spilling its contents.

“My fiancé [Steve Mitchel] gave it to me, but let’s just say he had help,” Rivers, 55, exclusively told Us Weekly. “I saw it in a store that I go to all the time. I told my … do we call them sales associates? Now I call her Flor. I said to Flor, ‘I want this. Text Steve.’ So, he follows instructions. That’s really good.”

Inside of her new purse, Rivers carries some smaller bags, including a velvet Christian Dior makeup pouch.

“This came with their Christmas set,” she noted, proceeding to show Us her favorite lip gloss, Chanel’s Rouge Coco Gloss in shade 792, and other makeup goodies. “[The gloss is] plain, it just kind of enhances what color you have on.”

While Rivers is “very organized in her life,” she admitted that her purse is the “one place” where things can get out of control.

Keep reading to find out a few of Rivers’ on-the-go essentials, and watch the video above for more:

Lysol

“If you walk in somewhere with Lysol, people know you’re clean,” the TV host, who is the daughter of the late Joan Rivers, joked.

Hair Clip

“[One] that doesn’t make the marks,” she told Us.

Frederic Malle Carnal Flower Perfume

“A little perfume, which I love,” Melissa shared. “I’ve been wearing [it] for a thousand years.”

Hermes Plein Air Blotting Papers

Melissa called the papers her “new favorite thing,” adding, “I know they’re not really Hermes but … is that box not so snobby and fabulous? This was a big popular gift I gave to my friends this year.”

Famous Amos Chocolate Chip Cookies

“Stolen from the green room of some show I did,” she quipped.

Candy Bag

“My housekeeper puts [it] in my bag, which is very sweet,” Melissa gushed.

Tissue Pack, 2 Mini Quest Bars, Gum and Peanuts Gallery Gummies

“We’re lucky that this is not half-eaten,” she joked, referring to the mini Quest Bars.

Possibly Fake Hermes Bearn Classic Red Leather Wallet

“A girlfriend of mine gave [it] to me that may or may not be real,” Melissa shared. “She bought it when she was on a vacation in a place where you can sometimes get really good knock offs, but I’ve had it for years. We pretend it’s real.”

Global Entry Card

“Always travel with your global entry card,” she reminded Us. “For some reason they can never find me.”

Her Son’s Expired Passport Photo

“He would kill me for still carrying that around,” Melissa joked. (She shares son Cooper, 21, with ex-husband John Endicott.)

Rock Creek Anglers Membership Card

“Because I fly fish,” she revealed.

Old Fortune Cookie

“It says, ‘You will be coming into a fortune,’” Melissa said. “I’ve been carrying that one around for a while. Still waiting.”

Cab Collection Ryder Holographic Mini Clutch

“I love this, but I purposely got this crazy color,” she shared, showing Us that the bag can expand. “Extra glasses go in here.”

Chanel Oval Sunglasses (Brand New)

“I have the tag still on so I can decide if I want to return them,” Melissa said, noting that her go-to is a pair of Oliver Goldsmith Sophia sunglasses. “For me, [they’re] very out there.”