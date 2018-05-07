Proving black is anything but boring, Rita Ora stunned at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday, April 7, in a flowing embellished Prada gown, glam elbow-length gloves and a bespoke headpiece that brought the theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” to life. She complemented the look with glowing skin, a bronze smokey eye and the prettiest pink pout. Celeb makeup artist Kathy Jueng was behind the radiant look, and she gave Us all the details.

Jueng gave the skin a “satin finish” by layering a blend of blush, bronzer and highlighter to different parts of the face. Using the multi-purpose Pat McGrath Labs MTHRSHP palettes, she applied the VR Pink shade from the Mothership III Subversive Eye Palette with a blush brush to the highpoints (i.e. cheekbones), before warming the complexion with the Gold Rush and Gilt Trip shades from MTHRSHP Sublime Bronze Ambition palette. Applied along hairline, on the temples, on the cheeks and under the chin, the shimmering shades are a softer and more blendable take on the classic contour.

Rather than a traditional grey-toned smokey eye, Jueng kept thing luminous but still night-out appropriate by mixing “all the colors” (think: shimmering taupes, bonzes and terracotta) in the Pat McGrath Labs MTHRSHP Sublime Bronze Ambition palette that she also used as a bronzer. The Pat McGrath Labs PermaGel Ultra Eye Pencil in Blitz Brown (a pearlescent chocolate) smudged along the upper and lower lash line and softly brushed up brows further defined the eyes, but the look was undoubtedly all about the lip.

The Rimmel London ambassador’s fab fuchsia pout came courtesy of the brand’s Stay Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Heartbeat, and it perfectly picked up some of the colors sprinkled throughout the dress that Jueng said she was inspired by.

Paired with her mile-long blonde tresses and custom headpiece, Rita’s look was equal parts ethereal and cool-girl and perfect for the night’s “Heavenly Bodies” theme.

