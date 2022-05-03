Nicki Minaj Makes Met Gala Return After Skipping Over Vaccine Requirement

She’s back! After previously skipping the 2021 Met Gala, Nicki Minaj returned to the red carpet and got candid about getting ready for fashion’s biggest night.

“The only unplanned thing about my look is my boobs popping out, because they made my cup size a little small,” Minaj, 39, joked while talking to Vogue on Monday, May 2. The performer rocked a Burberry gown which she paired with leather leggings and a matching baseball cap.

Minaj shared her interpretation of the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” theme one year after choosing to skip the first part of the Met Gala celebration. The rapper previously made headlines when she blamed the COVID-19 restrictions for her absence.

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t [be] for the Met,” she tweeted to a fan in September 2021. “It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️.”

At the time, the “Starships” artist also confirmed that she teased positive for coronavirus — which made her miss the MTV Video Music Awards. “I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? ‘get vaccinated’ Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile,” Minaj added.

The songwriter noted that her son’s health was on her mind when she chose to skip the Met Gala. “I have an infant with no nannies during COVID. who mad? Not risking his health to be seen. One yaself,” Minaj, who shares her 20-month-old son with husband Kenneth Petty, replied to a fan via Twitter.

Minaj originally announced that she was expecting a child with Petty, 44, in July 2020. “Overflowing with excitement and gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes,” she wrote alongside a photo of her baby bump via Instagram.

The “Queen Radio” host later reflected on the challenges that working mothers face. “To the women that have to get up and go to work every day and leave the baby or put the baby in day care, God bless you,” Minaj, who has yet to reveal the name of her little one, said during an Instagram Live in July 2021. “Like, I know that’s not easy. Like, I can do a photoshoot for two hours and when I see my baby, I feel guilty. I feel like, ‘Oh, my God.’”

