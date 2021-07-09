Nine months into motherhood, Nicki Minaj is speaking candidly about the ups and downs of being a working mom.

“To the women that have to get up and go to work every day and leave the baby or put the baby in day care, God bless you,” the rapper, 38, said on a Thursday, July 8, Instagram Live. “Like, I know that’s not easy. Like, I can do a photoshoot for two hours and when I see my baby, I feel guilty. I feel like, ‘Oh, my God.’”

The Queen Radio host noted that whenever she reunites with her son, whose name she has yet to reveal, he “pushes his little body up for” Minaj to hold him.

The Grammy nominee and Kenneth Petty’s baby boy is “a people person,” she added. “I didn’t know if that was gonna happen, [whether] he was gonna love people. He’s so in love with his grandma. She’s built a really dope bond with him since he was born. As soon as she comes downstairs or whatever, he’ll wait right there asking her to pick him up. She’ll pick him up and then he’ll be, like, caressing her face and staring at her. Obsessed.”

Us Weekly confirmed in September 2020 that the “Moment 4 Life” rapper had given birth to her first child, two months after her pregnancy announcement.

In December 2020, the songwriter spoke candidly about how “surprising” her breast-feeding journey had been.

“He latched on in the hospital,” the new mom tweeted at the time. “I was afraid maybe he wouldn’t. But breast-feeding is very painful. Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms [are] really superheroes.”

Minaj went on to describe going into labor, revealing her water broke while she was “butt naked.”

The American Music Award winner explained, “Just got out of the shower and asked [Petty] to rub my back. As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed, I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm, and I quietly said, ‘OMG, I’m about to be in labor.’”

She and the music executive tied the knot in October 2019. The couple’s nuptials came one year after they made their relationship Instagram official. Minaj and the New York native, who is a registered sex offender, reconnected in 2018 after previously being in a relationship as teens.