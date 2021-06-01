Growing up fast! Nicki Minaj’s 8-month-old son is ready to be on the move.

“Are you trying to do all of that today?” the rapper, 38, asked her toddler in a Saturday, May 29, Instagram video as he stood with the help of Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty. “Are you gonna try and do all of that today? Am I bothering you?”

The Queen Radio host joked that her little one wanted her to “leave [him] alone already.” He wore a white onesie in the social media upload, as well as matching shoes.

La La Anthony gushed over Minaj’s “papa bear” in the comments, while Tamar Braxton asked the Grammy nominee to let her babysit.

Minaj and Petty, 43, welcomed their baby boy in September 2020, four months after the “Super Bass” singer debuted her baby bump. “#Preggers,” she wrote via Instagram in July 2020. “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement and gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Minaj was “over the moon,” adding, “She has wanted to become a mother for a long, long time, and now her dream is finally coming true. She feels so blessed to be pregnant and can’t wait to meet her mini-me.”

The American Music Award winner went into labor at home, she shared via Twitter during a December 2020 Q&A session. “I was butt naked,” she wrote. “Just got out of the shower and I asked [Petty] to rub my back. As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed, I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm and quietly said, ‘Omg, I’m about to be in labor.’ He was very scared, and I was laughing at him.”

The new mom waited until January to show their son’s face for the first time on social media and still has yet to reveal his name. “#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama,” she captioned a Twitter video of him babbling. “Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there.”

Minaj went on to explain her struggle to choose a moniker. “You know what his name was supposed to be? I think I might still change it,” the songwriter said on Queen Radio in January. “A lot of people said they liked it, but I said, ‘Nah.’ His name was going to be Ninja. … I changed it at the last minute.

She and Petty tied the knot in October 2019 in New York.