Showstoppers! Brittney Griner arrived with her wife, Cherelle Griner, at the 2023 Met Gala in style.

The WNBA player, 32, rocked a Calvin Klein ensemble at the Monday, May 1, fundraiser at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The Texas native dominated the theme, which was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” Her custom fit featured a tan jacket, silky shirt and matching pants. She teamed the ensemble with black patent shoes and looked as beautiful as ever.

The Phoenix Mercury player sported a fresh face for soirée and completed the look with her brunette locks in a pixie cut.

Cherelle, 30, coordinated her outfit with the Olympic gold medalist’s look in another custom Calvin Klein design. The former teacher, for her part, looked ethereal in a white gown. It included a bodycon fit, strapless neckline and floor-length skirt. For glam, the lawyer sported trendy makeup, featuring a matte face, warm eyeshadow shades, long lashes, rosy cheeks and glossy lips. Her hair was slicked back in a tight updo. Cherelle added even more drama to the getup with silver earrings, and a chunky bracelet and ring. Her nails were perfectly polished in a light pink manicure and she topped the look off with black pointed toe heels.

The date night comes more than one year after Brittney was arrested at the Moscow, Russia airport after she was caught with hash oil cartridges in her luggage in February 2022. Three months later, in May 2022, the U.S. State Department voiced that the basketball player had been “wrongfully detained” and started negotiating her release. The Biden administration swapped the athlete in exchange for Russian conceited arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Nearly six months after she was arrested, Brittney returned home in December 2022.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Cherelle supported her wife beside President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the exchange, which took place in the United Arab Emirates and said: “I’m just standing here overwhelmed with emotions. The most important emotion that I have right now is sincere gratitude for President Biden and his entire administration … [Brittney] and I will remain committed to the work of getting every American home.”

The lovebirds first met while attending Baylor University. However, the duo started dating after Brittney split from her first wife, Glory Johnson. In August 2018, the Texas native proposed to Cherelle and they tied the knot nearly one year later in June 2019.