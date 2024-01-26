What is going on with Michael Cera and CeraVe?

The 35-year-old actor recently sparked confusion after he was spotted carrying two bags filled with CeraVe products while out and about in New York City. “Why is Michael Cera carrying that much lotion?” read a Monday, January 22, post shared via X with pics of the Cera sighting.

That same day, NY-based influencer Haley Kalil spotted Cera signing his name on numerous CeraVe items at a pharmacy in Brooklyn. In a video shared via Instagram, Kalil panned the camera to show Cera, who awkwardly noticed her filming. “It’s lovely cream here,” Cera said before leaving the drugstore. Kalil then zoomed in on the products, revealing that Cera had also plastered the cleansers and moisturizers with stickers of his face.

“IS THIS REAL?” one social media user wrote in Kalil’s comments section as another asked, “What is he doing though? I’m so confused.”

why is michael cera carrying that much lotion pic.twitter.com/aT2ezN3yof — kate bush’s husband (@airbagged) January 22, 2024

While Kalil did not provide a further explanation, she is a CeraVe partner and noted that the post is an “ad,” which may hint that the brand has tapped Cera to promote the line considering his last name is featured in the brand’s own moniker.

Related: Shop the Best Makeup, Haircare, Skincare and Other Beauty Must-Haves for 2023 Let’s talk beauty! It’s a new year and that means it’s time to refresh your vanities. Give your skin, hair and body some extra love in 2023 by boosting your rotation with the latest buzzed-about products the best brands have to offer. Practicing self-care, however, can be a daunting task thanks to the many makeup […]

Cera further sparked collaboration rumors on the Thursday, January 25, episode of Bobbi Althoff’s “The Really Good Podcast.” During the sit-down, Althoff asked Cera about his involvement with the skincare company. “Did you or did you not create CeraVe?” Althoff asked.

Cera played coy, telling her, “My name is Cera. I don’t claim that, but if you look at my name, my name is Michael Cera and people tend to draw the obvious [connection]. … I do like to say I have some skin in the game.”

Related: Michael Cera and Wife Nadine’s Relationship Timeline: From Secret Wedding to Wel... Man of mystery! Michael Cera has kept his private life out of the limelight since he broke into Hollywood in 1999 — and his relationship with wife Nadine is no exception. Ahead of his romance with Nadine, whose last name has not been revealed, the Arrested Development alum had a secret relationship with Aubrey Plaza. […]

According to a January 2017 press release, the L’Oréal Group acquired CeraVe as well as AcneFree and Ambi for $1.3 billion.