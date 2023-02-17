Man of mystery! Michael Cera has kept his private life out of the limelight since he broke into Hollywood in 1999 — and his relationship with wife Nadine is no exception.

Ahead of his romance with Nadine, whose last name has not been revealed, the Arrested Development alum had a secret relationship with Aubrey Plaza.

“Oh, Michael. I dated him for a long time,” Plaza said during a November 2016 appearance on the “What’s the Tea?” podcast.

The Parks and Recreation alum explained that she and Cera dated for “a year and a half” after filming 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. “We drove across the country after we shot that movie and almost got married in Vegas,” she confessed.

Plaza and Cera’s relationship eventually came to an end and both actors found love with someone else. The White Lotus actress announced her marriage to Jeff Baena in May 2021 after dating for a decade. The Juno actor, for his part, moved on with Nadine.

“Oh, Nadine / Woke up from a dream last night / Where all the skies were green / You were the sun / Down on the wave came your daylight / Oh, Nadine, you were the sun,” Cera sang in his August 2014 song, “ohNadine (you were in my dream).”

In the track, the Superbad star hinted at his relationship with Nadine, who later became his wife. “Oh, Nadine / I can’t help have a funny feeling you’d be good to me / You were in my dream,” he crooned.

Us Weekly confirmed in March 2018 that Cera and Nadine quietly wed. Although their exact wedding date is unknown, the Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist actor was seen wearing a gold band as early as January 2017.

Throughout their relationship, both Cera and Nadine have kept a low profile. The couple even managed to keep their first pregnancy under wraps until March 2022 when Amy Schumer blew their cover.

“Michael has a baby too,” the comedian, who worked with Cera in Life & Beth, told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Is that public knowledge? … I just outed him. I just outed his baby.”

One year later, the Childrens Hospital alum gave fans a rare glimpse at his new role as a father. “I think the only thing that [being a dad] affects is that you just want to spend as much time with them as possible,” Cera told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2023. “So when I was 20, I would have been way happier to go off to some weird city and live in a hotel for three months. And when you have kids, you want to be with your family. And you miss them a lot.”

